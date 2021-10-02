Four die in air ambulance crash in Abu Dhabi

Among the victims were two police officers, a doctor and a nurse

Kelly Clarke
Oct 2, 2021

Abu Dhabi Police said four people were killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday, including two police officers on duty.

Posting on its Twitter page, the authority mourned the death of two pilots, Lieutenant Khamis Saeed Al Holy and Lieutenant Nasser Muhammad Al Rashidi, as well as Shahid Ghulam, a doctor, and Joel Minto, a nurse.

Police did not disclose where the accident occurred, but said all four were travelling on board the air ambulance while on duty.

“The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to their families, acquaintances and co-workers,” it posted on Twitter.

