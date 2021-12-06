Desert rescue for woman hurt in Al Ain car crash

The Iranian woman, 28, was flown to the city's Tawam Hospital after suffering serious injuries

Salam Al Amir
Dec 6, 2021

An Iranian woman who was seriously hurt in a car accident was flown out of Al Ain desert by the emergency services, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

The National Search and Rescue Centre and Abu Dhabi Police responded after it was reported that the woman, 28, had suffered severe injuries.

Pictures released by Wam showed the night-time rescue taking place, with the helicopter operating in challenging conditions amid sand dunes.

She was flown to Tawam Hospital in Al Ain. The authorities did not reveal when the incident took place.

Updated: December 6th 2021, 9:57 AM
