Pope Francis says we are all 'one family' on International Day of Human Fraternity

Pope Francis marked the International Day of Human Fraternity by calling on the world to join together to use harmony and tolerance as a “shield against hatred, violence and injustice'.

The head of the Catholic church said fraternity is a universal value that can unite people of all backgrounds and faiths as one “human family".

He stressed that the international community must celebrate unity through its rich diversity and help to heal divisions for the betterment of all.

The pontiff delivered his message of hope three years to the day since he signed the declaration known as the Document on Human Fraternity alongside Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Iman of Al Azhar, during a visit to the Emirates by both men.

The milestone event gave rise to the UN-recognised International Day of Fraternity, which was held for the first time last year.

Pope Francis praised Sheikh Ahmed and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for walking on the path to peace with him.

“Fraternity is one of the fundamental and universal values that should underpin relations between peoples so that disadvantaged people or those who suffer do not feel excluded and forgotten but welcomed and supported as part of this one human family,” said Pope Francis.

“By sharing feelings of fraternity, all of us must promote a culture of peace, which encourages sustainable development, tolerance, inclusion, mutual understanding and solidarity.”

Pope Francis said the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic served to highlight how the world can work as one to fight a common cause.

“We all live under the same sky, regardless of where and how we live, of skin colour, religion, social class, gender, age, health and economic conditions. We are all different, yet we are all the same, and this pandemic proved it,” he said.

“The right time to walk together is today, not tomorrow or in the future we don't know will be. Today is the right time to walk together as believers and people of goodwill. It is an auspicious day to hold hands, to celebrate our unity in diversity — unity, not uniformity, unity in diversity — to tell our communities and societies that the time of fraternity has come.

“I thank all those who will join our journey of fraternity and I encourage everyone to commit themselves to the cause of peace and respond to the concrete problems and needs of the deprived, the poor and the defenceless.

“The proposal is to walk side by side, 'all brothers', to become real artisans of peace and justice, in the harmony of our differences and respect for everyone's identity. Sisters and brothers, let's march together on this path of fraternity.”