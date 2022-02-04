President Joe Biden calls for global co-operation on International Day of Human Fraternity

US President Joe Biden has urged people from diverse backgrounds to come together and co-operate to overcome global challenges.

In a statement on the International Day of Human Fraternity, marked on February 4, Mr Biden said everyone should work together "to build a better world that upholds universal human rights, lifts every human being, and advances peace and security for all".

"From the ongoing threat of the Covid-19 pandemic and the existential climate crisis to the rise of violence around the world, these challenges require global co-operation from people of all backgrounds, cultures, faiths, and beliefs," he said.

"They require us to speak with one another in open dialogue to promote tolerance, inclusion, and understanding.

"In my life, faith has always been a beacon of hope and a calling to purpose even during the darkest days.

"Sacred teachings across faith traditions command that we love one another, serve and protect the most vulnerable, and uphold the dignity of every person, which is what the International Day of Human Fraternity is all about.

"On this day, we affirm – in words and in actions – the inherent humanity that unites us all. Together, we have a real opportunity to build a better world that upholds universal human rights, lifts every human being, and advances peace and security."

US President Joe Biden's letter was issued to mark the International Day of Human Fraternity. Photo: Wam

People all over the world – including world and religious leaders – are celebrating the second annual International Day of Human Fraternity, which marks the third anniversary of the signing of the historic Document on Human Fraternity by Pope Francis and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2019.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, secretary general of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), thanked President Biden for being a part of this important day.

"The HCHF deeply appreciates the participation of President Biden and other leaders, which marks a historic moment in human history – when the leaders of the largest Christian and Islamic institutions in the world came together in 2019 to sign the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi. I reiterate my gratitude to the UAE leadership for supporting the journey of the human fraternity from its very beginnings," Judge Abdelsalam said.

Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, committee meeting chairman, said this day is an opportunity for people to understand the sense of responsibility towards the poor, vulnerable, homeless and oppressed.

"I hope human fraternity will turn into a global movement of promoting moral values shared by all peoples from all walks of life. We appreciate President Biden's statement on this important day," he said.

The committee – headquartered in Abu Dhabi – is supported by Pope Francis and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and patron of human fraternity.

