Expectations high among Egyptian football fans in UAE after win over rivals Morocco

Egyptian football fans living in the UAE are looking forward to another Africa Cup of Nations semi-final after their team defeated Morocco on Sunday.

A Mohamed Salah-inspired Egyptian side came from behind to beat one of their oldest rivals and reach the last four of the competition.

Supporters said they are now looking forward to Thursday’s crunch game against tournament hosts Cameroon.

Regardless of Thursday’s result, fans said they could not be prouder of their national team, who have won the Africa Cup of Nations a record seven times.

“It was a relief to see them beat Morocco and we are super proud of them, especially because they haven’t been having it easy,” said Mohamed Al Saidy, 22, who works in Dubai designing football jerseys.

“We have a long history of rivalry with Morocco so it was great to have the edge over them yesterday.”

Mr Al Saidy said he watched the game at home with his family who all roared Egypt on, as a goal and assist from Liverpool star Mohamed Salah helped them claim victory in the derby clash with their north African neighbours.

Attention now turns to Thursday’s game in Cameroon against the tournament hosts.

“It’s going to be really challenging because they will have home advantage,” he said.

“But after the display we had yesterday, I really think we can put on a show, it might go to penalties [against Cameroon] but I really believe we can make it through to the final.”

Dubai resident Mohamed Al Saidy was celebrating on Sunday after his beloved Egypt defeated Morocco in the quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations. Photo: Mohamed Al Saidy

The final is due to be played on February 6, with the winner the of Egypt and Cameroon match playing the victor from the other semi-final between Senegal and Burkina Faso.

Mr Al Saidy said he would love nothing more than to be able to cheer Egypt on in-person if they reached the final, but was unsure if travelling would be feasible in the current climate.

“If there was an opportunity, I would be on the first available flight,” he said.

“I am not sure I will be able to go though as it’s such a long flight and Covid-19 has made travel so difficult right now.”

Winning formula

IT project manager Ahmad Salem, 41, said he watched Sunday’s game at home and has no plans to change that for Thursday’s match.

“I am not going to jinx it and mess with a winning formula,” he said.

“I’ve been watching all the games at home since the beginning of the tournament.

“I’m worried that if I switch up where I watch it, the results might be switched up too.”

Mr Salem said he was pleasantly surprised to see his team knock out Morocco.

“They have traditionally been a bogey team for us and because they are north African neighbours there is traditionally more tension when we play each other,” he said.

“We might have more trophies than them but they always seem to have the upper hand when we play so I wasn’t confident we would make it.”

Wafaa Fawzi and her 12-year-old son Adam were over the moon with Egypt's win against Morocco. Photo: Wafaa Fawzi

He said his side’s success at the tournament had given him a sense of pride.

“It’s an uplifting feeling and when you live here you meet so many different nationalities, so it means more to have bragging rights over supporters of the other countries,” he said.

Financial assistant Wafaa Fawzi, 46, who also watched the game at home, said her country’s football team had brought joy to so many with Sunday’s victory.

“It’s just amazing and we are all so proud of them,” said Ms Fawzi, who cheered on the Egyptian side along with her son Adam, 12.

"We were missing some key players and I thought it was going to be too much for them but they were incredible.”

Management consultant Ahmad Khair celebrated Egypt's win along with his family from his home in Dubai.

“We were all wearing face paintings and cheering the side on,” said Mr Khair.

“It was an amazing experience cheering on our heroes and it helped bring us together and bond.”