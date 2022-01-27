UAE, Bahrain and Egyptian leaders hold summit in Abu Dhabi

The meeting addressed the Houthi attacks on Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed with Bahrain's King Hamad, second left, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs
Gillian Duncan
Jan 27, 2022

A summit involving the UAE’s leaders, Bahrain’s King Hamad and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi was held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The meeting, which involved Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The leaders discussed the terrorist attacks carried out by the Houthi militia against in the UAE.

They agreed that the attacks posed “a serious threat to regional and international security and stability”, and breached “all international laws and norms”.

The leaders called on the international community to take a “unified and firm position” against the militias and other terrorist forces, along with their supporters, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, right, receives Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Abdulla Al Neyadi for Ministry of Presidential Affairs

King Hamad and Mr El Sisi affirmed their countries' solidarity with the UAE and their support for the steps the Emirates is taking to ensure the preservation of its security and territorial integrity.

Issues on the agenda included the latest regional and international developments and the challenges facing the Arab region.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Egypt's President El Sisi discuss co-operation

Mr El Sisi arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit on Wednesday. He was accorded an official reception at Al Watan Palace where the national anthems of the UAE and Egypt were played, followed by a 21-gun salute.

Updated: January 27th 2022, 6:00 AM
BahrainSheikh Mohamed bin ZayedSheikh Mohammed bin RashidEgypt
