Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Egypt's President El Sisi discuss co-operation

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed enhancing relations and co-operation with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

In a call, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Mr El Sisi, "reviewed a number of regional and international issues", state news agency Wam reported.

They highlighted the importance of "consistent and integrated positions" with regards to regional security and sustainable development, Wam said on Tuesday.

They also exchanged best wishes for the New Year and their hopes for "further progress, stability and security for the two countries and their peoples".

In a separate call, with the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Sheikh Mohamed wished him a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

"Sheikh Mohamed prayed for Ould Ghazouani's good health and for his people to be blessed with further progress and prosperity", Wam said on Tuesday.