Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrives in Abu Dhabi for visit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has arrived in Abu Dhabi for an official visit.

He was welcomed to the presidential palace on Wednesday.

The UAE and Egypt have maintained close ties in recent years, with regular contact about regional issues.

In January, Mr El Sisi discussed enhancing relations and co-operation with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In 2020, Egypt was the UAE's largest trading partner in the Middle East, news agency Wam reported in December.

Trade between the two countries reached Dh15.09 billion ($4.11bn) in 2020, up 22 per cent from Dh12.32bn ($3.36bn) in 2019.

Egyptian exports to the UAE market totalled Dh10.58bn ($2.88bn) in 2020, compared to Dh8.12bn ($2.21bn) in 2019.