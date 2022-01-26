Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrives in Abu Dhabi for visit

The UAE is Egypt's largest trading partner in the Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi. Reuters
The National
Jan 26, 2022

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has arrived in Abu Dhabi for an official visit.

He was welcomed to the presidential palace on Wednesday.

The UAE and Egypt have maintained close ties in recent years, with regular contact about regional issues.

In January, Mr El Sisi discussed enhancing relations and co-operation with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In 2020, Egypt was the UAE's largest trading partner in the Middle East, news agency Wam reported in December.

Trade between the two countries reached Dh15.09 billion ($4.11bn) in 2020, up 22 per cent from Dh12.32bn ($3.36bn) in 2019.

Egyptian exports to the UAE market totalled Dh10.58bn ($2.88bn) in 2020, compared to Dh8.12bn ($2.21bn) in 2019.

Updated: January 26th 2022, 10:28 AM
Abdel Fattah El SisiEgyptUAE
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrives in Abu Dhabi for visit
An image that illustrates this article Indian envoy calls for solidarity after Abu Dhabi terror attacks
An image that illustrates this article Anti-money laundering and terrorism financing unit says UAE seized Dh2.3bn in 2021
An image that illustrates this article Sharjah residents recall how life changed under Sheikh Dr SultanStory gallery icon