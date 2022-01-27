Holocaust Remembrance Day: Abu Dhabi event honours victims of darkest period in history

An event to honour the victims and survivors of one of the darkest periods in history was held in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The Gulf's first official International Holocaust Remembrance Day was hosted by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth, the US embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

A short documentary, Righteous Among the Nations: Lost Stories of the Holocaust in Arab Lands, was shown during the event.

“We would like to mark this International Holocaust Remembrance Day as an occasion to pay our respects to the victims of the Holocaust, and an occasion to pledge, as an international community, to be reminded of this crime that shook all of humanity and resulted in atrocities that no peace-loving person will accept,” said Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

“The Holocaust was a crime against humanity that had far-reaching consequences and cannot be condoned.

“Humanity should stand in solidarity to prevent such crimes from taking place in the future. The onus lies on us, all the peace-loving countries and people, to commemorate the innocent lives that were lost in these horrendous events and to inform the world of the catastrophe that befell them.”

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the UN urges every member state to honour the millions of Jews and other victims through organising educational programmes to help prevent future genocides.

“Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy is honoured to co-host this special event, to honour and commemorate the millions of lives lost during the Second World War,” said Nickolay Mladenov, the academy's director of research and analysis.

“This gathering is a reminder to recommit ourselves to the battle against genocide, extremism, hatred, intolerance and racism that unfortunately still takes place, right before our eyes.”