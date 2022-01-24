UAE weather: cool morning in prospect but mercury to rise later in week

Temperatures dropped below 4°C at the weekend but welcome sunshine could be on way

View of the Dubai Skyline during a cloudy spell in the emirate. Pawan Singh / The National
The National
Jan 24, 2022

The UAE is braced for a cloudy start to the week with a chance of fog after temperatures plunged below 4°C at the weekend.

The mercury is set to hover between 16°C and 22°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Monday, with the prospect of sunny spells.

But the National Centre of Meteorology said there was a chance of fog and mist forming over some internal and coastal areas.

Read More
UAE weather forecast: Chilly mornings for at least another week

The weather centre recorded a low of 3.6°C in Ras Al Khaimah in the early hours of Sunday morning, rounding off a chilly week across the country.

Conditions are expected to be "fair in general and partly cloudy at times" for much of the week, the NCM said.

Much of the country was hit by high winds on Friday, extending an unsettled start to 2022.

The NCM forecast a rise in temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, although more fog could drift in on Thursday.

UAE hit by high winds - in pictures:

Image 1 of 6
Dusty weather and strong winds hit Dubai. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

Dusty weather and strong winds hit Dubai. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

Updated: January 24th 2022, 3:00 AM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article How US Covid-19 vaccine drive eased public anxietyStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: cool morning in prospect but mercury to rise later in week
An image that illustrates this article Digital poverty leaves millions of Arab children behind at school
An image that illustrates this article Royal Navy seizes $20 million drugs haul off Oman