UAE weather: cool morning in prospect but mercury to rise later in week

The UAE is braced for a cloudy start to the week with a chance of fog after temperatures plunged below 4°C at the weekend.

The mercury is set to hover between 16°C and 22°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Monday, with the prospect of sunny spells.

But the National Centre of Meteorology said there was a chance of fog and mist forming over some internal and coastal areas.

The weather centre recorded a low of 3.6°C in Ras Al Khaimah in the early hours of Sunday morning, rounding off a chilly week across the country.

Conditions are expected to be "fair in general and partly cloudy at times" for much of the week, the NCM said.

Much of the country was hit by high winds on Friday, extending an unsettled start to 2022.

The NCM forecast a rise in temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, although more fog could drift in on Thursday.

