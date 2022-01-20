UAE weather: cool and cloudy start with chance of rain

The UAE enjoyed a cool and cloudy start to Thursday.

Temperatures hit 21°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with the mercury set to plunge in some northern and coastal areas on Friday and during the weekend.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the skies would be "cloudy at times", adding there was a "probability of light rain, especially over northern and eastern areas" accompanied by a drop in temperatures.

The forecaster said the colder weather would stretch on through Friday, with frost predicted, and into the weekend.

There are expected to be welcome spells of sunshine amid the unsettled weather.

But, according to weather site Windy.com, temperatures will regularly dip below 20°C in the next few days.

In its latest five-day weather bulletin, the NCM said Friday would be "rather cold during daytimes, dusty and partly cloudy at times over some coastal, northern and eastern areas, with another significant drop in temperatures".

"Cold during night with a probability of frost formation over some areas by Saturday morning," the forecaster added.

The UAE has experienced an unsettled start to 2022, with heavy rain and high winds recorded across the country.

