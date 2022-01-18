UAE weather: skies clear after fog alert for motorists

A hazy early morning gave way to clear skies on Tuesday after a weather alert was issued to motorists.

Visibility was low and conditions were windy in Dubai in the early hours.

But sunshine broke out by 7am, with blue skies greeting early risers in Abu Dhabi.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) highlighted the prospect of strong winds and possible sand storms and rainfall between 2am and 9am today in some coastal areas.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority called on motorists to exercise caution when driving during bouts of fog and rain.

The authority called on people to drive safely "during the upcoming days and weeks" in a notice on Twitter.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 27°C across the Emirates.

But the unpredictable weather, which has marked 2022 so far, is set to continue in the coming days.

The NCM said there is a chance of rainfall, particularly in northern, eastern and coastal areas, on both Wednesday and Thursday.