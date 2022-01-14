Seha closes its Covid-19 drive-through testing centre in Dubai's Mina Rashid

Live updates: follow the latest news on Omicron

Abu Dhabi's Seha has permanently closed its Covid-19 drive-through testing centre in Mina Rashid, Dubai.

Those who wish to be tested at Seha centres have been asked to go to drive-through sites in City Walk or Al Khawaneej that are open from 10am to 8pm daily.

Demand for testing is particularly high at Seha centres as PCR tests cost only Dh50.

People wishing to be tested can book their appointment on the Seha app.

The full list of Seha testing centres is available on its website.

Demand for PCR tests has risen in the country as strict rules have been enforced to limit the spread of the virus.

On Friday, the UAE reported 3,068 new cases of Covid-19, the highest number of infections in 10 months.

A total of 3,072 cases were reported on March 5, 2021.

Friday's daily caseload took the total number of infections to 799,065.