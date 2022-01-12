Microsoft Outlook services down for some UAE users

Cause of the disruption is not yet known

Microsoft said mailbox services were down for some of its customers. Reuters
The National
Jan 12, 2022

Some Microsoft 365 customers in the UAE were unable to access mailbox and other services for a time on Wednesday.

The software company said the denial-of-service (DNS) fault appeared to be with a third-party provider.

Down Detector, an internet tool, noted that some Etisalat services and Du services were interrupted from midday. Etisalat and Du were contacted for comment.

On Twitter, a number of users said they were able to access Outlook mailbox by using phones and phone hotspots for their computers.

"We suspect that a third-party DNS issue is the cause of impact," Microsoft's 365 helpdesk said.

"We're looking at network telemetry to isolate the source of impact. As this issue may impact multiple services, updates can be found under the new service incident MO313750."

Updated: January 12th 2022, 10:29 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Asteroid bigger than Dubai’s Burj Khalifa will fly by Earth next week
An image that illustrates this article Coronavirus: UAE records 2,616 new cases and four deathsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Ajman government workers face pay cut for flouting Covid rulesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Microsoft Outlook services down for some UAE users