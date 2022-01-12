Microsoft Outlook services down for some UAE users

Some Microsoft 365 customers in the UAE were unable to access mailbox and other services for a time on Wednesday.

The software company said the denial-of-service (DNS) fault appeared to be with a third-party provider.

Down Detector, an internet tool, noted that some Etisalat services and Du services were interrupted from midday. Etisalat and Du were contacted for comment.

On Twitter, a number of users said they were able to access Outlook mailbox by using phones and phone hotspots for their computers.

"We suspect that a third-party DNS issue is the cause of impact," Microsoft's 365 helpdesk said.

"We're looking at network telemetry to isolate the source of impact. As this issue may impact multiple services, updates can be found under the new service incident MO313750."