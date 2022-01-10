Apple temporarily closes Dubai stores as Covid-19 precaution

Apple has temporarily closed two of its stores in the UAE until Thursday due to Covid-19 precautions.

The outlets at Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates were shut as "caution for everyone's health and well-being", the company said.

"Our stores in Dubai are temporarily closed until January 13," a spokesperson for Apple told The National.

"We look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."

The company made no reference to whether it was affected by Covid-19 cases. Both malls remain open as normal.

Read More Apple closes eight US stores as Covid-19 case numbers mount

Apple's third store at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi remains open.

Covid cases in the Emirates reached a ten-month high on Sunday. The UAE recorded 2,759 new Covid-19 cases, its highest daily tally since March 4. The number of active cases has risen to 30,418.

Globally, Apple has temporarily closed many stores in recent weeks as it copes with the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Last month, the company closed at least eight stores in the US and Canada as Covid-19 cases surged among the public and employees.

Apple Fitness+ launches in the UAE - in pictures