UAE weather: chilly and damp start to week but no rain forecast yet

A cool and overcast start to Sunday will give way to warm sunshine for much of the UAE by the afternoon.

Th murky start to the day will see most coastal areas swathed in cloud, with temperatures pinned down to just 19ºC.

Mist and fog is also likely for some, but as the day warms up this should clear by noon with temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai climbing to 25ºC.

Overnight humidity will cause further mist and fog patches with possible reduced visibility into Monday, with more cloud and cooler temperatures, but it will remain dry this week.

A similar weather pattern is forecast until at least Wednesday, with light to moderate winds from the north.

