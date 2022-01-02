Burj Khalifa struck by lightning during New Year storm

Dubai's Burj Khalifa was struck by lightning during a New Year storm, new video footage shows.

The spire can be seen lit up in the footage, which was shot in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, head of protocol for the Vice President and Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, shared the video on Instagram.

As with all modern skyscrapers, the spire is designed to be hit and to dissipate the charge.

Several days of heavy rain has led to isolated flooding in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates – and forecasters say the spate of wild weather is not yet over.

Weather charts show a bank of intense rain reaching the coast, stretching from Abu Dhabi to the northern tip of the country, at about 6am on Monday.

The rain will be heaviest in the area between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, up to and including Ras Al Khaimah.

There will be further heavy showers on Tuesday, particularly around Al Ain. Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be not as cloudy, and with a lesser chance of rain.