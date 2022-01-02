Abu Dhabi airport celebrates 40 years

Abu Dhabi airport celebrated its 40th birthday on Sunday, state news agency Wam reported.

Construction began in 1979 and the new Abu Dhabi International Airport was opened on January 2, 1982.

It replaced Al Bateen Airport, which still operates today, chiefly for private and charter planes.

The new airport was designed by the late French architect, Paul Andreu, who was also responsible for the design of Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.

The original Terminal 1 featured a main circular satellite terminal around which planes could arrive and depart quickly.

The ceiling in Abu Dhabi airport's original terminal. Photo: Abu Dhabi Airports

One of the stars of the building is the ceiling in the main circular waiting area in the terminal that drops down from the roof. It resembles a palm tree against the sky.

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, the terminal was expanded to cater for the increase in passenger numbers.

Etihad became the national carrier and the home airline in 2003, which was a catalyst for rapid growth and paved the way for the opening of Terminal 2 in September 2005, a second runway in 2008 and Terminal 3 in January 2009.

"Abu Dhabi International has a proud history of providing world-class infrastructure and top-flight service, while serving as a catalyst for growth for 40 of our proud nation’s 50 years of achievement," said Shareef Al Hashmi, chief executive of Abu Dhabi Airports.

"As consumer confidence rebounds and traffic gradually recovers, we will continue to explore new technologies, products and ways of doing business that will drive improved sustainability and create industry-leading airport experiences. As proud as we are of our past achievements, we are equally excited about our bright future."

Abu Dhabi's new Midfield Terminal when it opens will set the course for an even brighter aviation future.

"Abu Dhabi International Airport has connected the world to Abu Dhabi for 40 years and fuelled the emirate’s emergence as a leading destination for tourism, trade and commerce," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

"It was the late [Founding Father] Sheikh Zayed ... who had the foresight to build the airport, and thanks to his vision Abu Dhabi Airports has built a legacy forged by collaboration, innovation and service," he said.

"It is a legacy that will continue to grow over the next 40 years, as it supports the ongoing social and economic development of Abu Dhabi and the UAE."