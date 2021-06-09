Safety exercise to be held at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi police urged the public not to take pictures of the emergency services

Business aircraft parked at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi. Lee Hoagland / The National
Emergency services will take part in a safety drill at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening.

Abu Dhabi Police said the exercise is being held with "the aim of measuring readiness and raising efficiency", in an announcement on Twitter.

The transport hub is the first dedicated private jet airport in the Mena region.

The transport hub is the first dedicated private jet airport in the Mena region.

The police warned the public not to attempt to approach the emergency services or take photographs "for the sake of public safety".

Abu Dhabi Airports and other partners will also be involved in the exercise.

Updated: June 9, 2021 05:45 PM

