Safety exercise to be held at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi

Emergency services will take part in a safety drill at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening.

Abu Dhabi Police said the exercise is being held with "the aim of measuring readiness and raising efficiency", in an announcement on Twitter.

The transport hub is the first dedicated private jet airport in the Mena region .

The police warned the public not to attempt to approach the emergency services or take photographs "for the sake of public safety".

Abu Dhabi Airports and other partners will also be involved in the exercise.