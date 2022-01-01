Three rescued in Sharjah after car swept away by floods

Sharjah Police have rescued three people whose car was swept away by fierce flooding.

The team from Khor Fakkan station were called into action after the vehicle was pulled into the fast-flowing waters of a wadi.

All three people – from Asia – were brought to safety. No one was injured.

The UAE has been lashed by heavy rain over the past two days.

Police called on members of the public to take extra care during the challenging conditions and to avoid flood-risk spots such as wadis.

Experts have forecast more rain to come this week.

Another weather system is expected to approach the UAE from the north on Monday and Tuesday.

And it could bring even more rain than the band, which swept through the country overnight.

“We expect more rain in the next few days. Especially on Monday to Tuesday,” a forecaster from the National Centre of Meteorology said.

It could affect almost the entire country, he said.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai have experienced very little rain for the past two years.

Downpours are more common in the Northern Emirates.