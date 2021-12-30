Abu Dhabi's new Covid-19 border rules now in force

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Abu Dhabi's new border rules are now in force.

From Thursday, vaccinated people entering Abu Dhabi must show Al Hosn green pass, while those who have not been vaccinated must present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours.

The rules run in conjunction with EDE scanner checks at the border checkpoint in Ghantoot.

The devices were introduced on December 19 to help identify cases of Covid-19. Officers at the checkpoint on the E11 use a mobile phone application to detect signs of fever.

The new rules were put in place as cases of Covid-19 rise and the Omicron coronavirus variant wave continues.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Wednesday urged the public to follow rules but he also said that the latest wave was the "weakest and least fatal".

"I want to warn and reassure – warn that cases are increasing and reassure you that according to people more experienced than us, that it has begun to weaken and, God willing, we will be able to control it with your efforts and those of your brothers in the country and by taking precautions," Sheikh Mohamed said.

