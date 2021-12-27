Emiratis can 'dream big' as career path into medical profession opens up

The hunt is on for talented Emiratis who want to enter the medical profession with new support offered by one of the region’s largest private healthcare providers.

VPS Healthcare has designed an employment roadmap for UAE citizens in line with the government-backed Nafis programme.

Emiratis already working within the group will be part of a consultation process to determine how to attract more local talent.

Medical students enrolled in the residency programme at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi will also be asked about why they wanted to work in the sector.

Dr Ali Alsuwaidi, a senior Emirati physician working as a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Burjeel, has been with the group for six years.

“Like government jobs, the private sector offers great opportunities to serve the community and rise in one’s career,” he said.

“Since I joined Burjeel Hospital everybody here has been supportive and helpful to me from the first day.

“I enjoy every second of my life at work. I’m sure more Emirati professionals will be taking up prominent roles in the private sectors in the coming years.”

Based on the views and feedback from Emirati Employees and medical students, VPS Healthcare will design a roadmap of career guidance to implement the Nafis programme across the organisation.

Nafis is a federal scheme designed to encourage more Emiratis to take up private sector jobs.

A government target was recently set, calling for UAE citizens to become 10 per cent of company workforces within five years.

The programme expects new roles to be skilled and knowledge-based.

Senior management at VPS have worked with government authorities to outline how they can attract more local talent to medical jobs and recruit a significant number of Emiratis in the next three to five years.

“Private sector has the potential to offer exciting opportunities for professionals in every field,” said Abdulrahman Alhammadi, a medical student enrolled in the residency programme at Burjeel.

“I have experienced it during the residency programme here at Burjeel. It has only been a month, and the support I have received here is overwhelming.

“We are appreciated for the good work and guided to take up more responsibilities.

“The doctors and staff are encouraging, and most importantly, they have taught us to dream big.”

VPS Healthcare prepares to create employment for Emirati talents

A number of initiatives, including the National Healthcare Programme, are set to begin in the next year, which aims to train UAE citizens in the field of nursing through paid scholarships.

A similar recruitment drive has already been activated by the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

The free-zone’s governing body will provide three-month placements to Emirati graduates in fields such as business administration, finance, marketing and communications and information technology.

The Masari Programme will give young trainees valuable work experience by enabling them to learn on the job and harness their academic knowledge to build professional careers.

The VPS training programme, according to group founder and managing director Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, would help guide new recruits into the industry.

“We are always happy to provide the best opportunities to the Emirati community,” he said.

“The town hall initiative is to listen to the views of young Emirati professionals and understand how we can cater to achieve their aspirations.

“Burjeel Hospital is a UAE-grown brand and is close to the heart of the Emirati community.

“Supporting all young local talents to excel in their career is our priority.

“Our experts will support young talents in designing their career and empower and mould them to become successful chief executives and entrepreneurs, making a difference in the society.”