UAE records 1,803 new Covid-19 cases

A further 618 people recovered from the virus and an additional 334,211 tests were conducted

Dec 26, 2021

The UAE recorded 1,803 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 751,333.

A further 618 people overcame the virus as the recovery tally rose to 741,325.

Two patients died during the latest 24-hour reporting period, taking the death toll to 2,158.

The latest infections were identified as a result of an additional 334,211 tests.

Case numbers have risen steadily in recent weeks, prompting a renewed call from authorities for the public to remain vigilant.

People were urged to act responsibly during the holiday season and continue to abide by precautionary measures such as the wearing of masks when outdoors.

A mass screening strategy, allied to a nationwide vaccination drive, remains key to the UAE's recovery from the pandemic.

More than 109 million PCR tests have been conducted since the outbreak began, while close to 22.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered.

