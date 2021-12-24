Coronavirus: UAE records 1,352 new cases

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE recorded 1,352 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

This brings the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began in January 2020 to 747,909.

One person died, taking the death toll to 2,155.

Another 506 people beat the virus, as the number of recoveries climbed to 740,122.

The latest cases were identified as a result of an additional 361,321 PCR tests.

Daily case numbers have risen sharply this month, from less than 50 in early December. But they are still considerably fewer than the peak in February of close to 4,000 a day and authorities have ramped up testing.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives, including the booster shot campaign, have helped the UAE curb the pandemic, even as other countries are forced to re-impose restrictions as the Omicron variant spreads.

Authorities in the UAE have urged people to act responsibly over Christmas and New Year and continue to wear masks and follow social-distancing rules.