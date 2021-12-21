UAE weather: Partly cloudy and temperatures in high 20s

Temperatures will begin to feel cooler on Wednesday

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 24, 2019. For Standalone: -- Beautiful Al Reem Island on a cool and sunny afternoon shot from the Eastern Mangroves area. Victor Besa / The National Section: Reporter:
The National
Dec 21, 2021

Weather conditions in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Tuesday as a high-pressure weather system continues to hover over the country.

Temperatures will reach 28°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai. It will be more humid going into the evening.

READ MORE
Why David Guetta's streamed show at Louvre Abu Dhabi will be 'spectacular'

Winds will be light to moderate, reaching top speeds of 25kph, forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology say.

Condition at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Gulf of Oman.

Wednesday will bring a decrease in temperatures as low clouds move in.

Updated: December 21st 2021, 1:13 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: Partly cloudy and temperatures in high 20s
An image that illustrates this article Britain and GCC agree to 'work rapidly' towards free trade deal
An image that illustrates this article Burj Khalifa fire drill - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article Dr Sultan Al Jaber visits five pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai