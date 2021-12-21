UAE weather: Partly cloudy and temperatures in high 20s

Weather conditions in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Tuesday as a high-pressure weather system continues to hover over the country.

Temperatures will reach 28°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai. It will be more humid going into the evening.

Winds will be light to moderate, reaching top speeds of 25kph, forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology say.

Condition at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Gulf of Oman.

Wednesday will bring a decrease in temperatures as low clouds move in.