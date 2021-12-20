Coronavirus: UAE records 301 new cases and one death

The UAE reported 301 new coronavirus cases and 149 recoveries on Monday.

Officials said one person died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 744,438 cases, 738,785 recoveries and 2,152 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

An additional 272,115 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to over 107 million.

Meanwhile, Expo 2020 Dubai has suspended its daily parades and some other activities that carry the risk of potential close contact as a precaution to curb Covid-19.

Entertainment in which performers interact with visitors has been put on hold, organisers said on Monday.

Coronavirus screening centres on site have been expanded with an additional fourth PCR centre to ensure regular testing of frontline staff and entertainers.