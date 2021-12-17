Coronavirus: UAE records 234 new cases

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE reported 234 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began to 743,586.

Another 127 recovered from the virus, bringing the recovery total to 738,387.

No further deaths were recorded, meaning that toll remains at 2,151. The results came following 332,243 tests and means cases have increased by more than 200 per cent in a week.

Cases dropped to double figures since reaching close to 4,000 a day in early February but have risen back in recent days, however no deaths have been recorded for several days.

Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced checks would be reintroduced from Sunday at the border for anyone entering the emirate.

Scanners that can detect signs a person may have coronavirus will be introduced at crossing points.

Authorities have also reduced the time for which the Al Hosn green pass remains green to 14 days from 30.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives has helped the UAE curb the pandemic.