New Umm Al Quwain plant to produce 50 million gallons of water in first phase

The first phase of a water desalination plant in Umm Al Quwain, which will produce 50 million gallons of water every day, opened on Thursday.

Built on an area measuring 250,000 square metres, at a cost of Dh2.2 billion, the project is the largest of its kind in the UAE's northern area.

Once all phases are complete by the end of next year, daily production at the plant is expected to increase to 150 million gallons of water.

“The completion of the first phase of the project, and the start of the actual production is one of the most important projects that will achieve the objectives of the National Water Security Strategy 2036,” said the UAE's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei.

"With the inauguration of the first phase, two tanks with a capacity of 30 million gallons each will be operated."

The plant was designed according to the highest international standards in the field of water desalination.

It is equipped with electric motors that work with variable frequency drive technology to reduce energy consumption.

The project is part of the country's efforts to optimise water production and meet increasing demand.