Dragon Boat Championships - in pictures

Spectators gathered along the promenade of Waterfront Market, in Deira, Dubai, to watch the Euro Cup Dragon Boat Championship on Friday and Saturday
For the first time in its history, the race was held outside Europe
About 100 teams from 12 countries competed for the coveted Euro Cup Dragon Boat Championship trophy
Titans Dubai say a prayer during the tournament
Spectators saw an array of colourful watercraft
Asaroz Club head to the starting line. Drummers created a carnival atmosphere at the event
Dragon Force show their mettle
Masterpiece Dragonboat Team warm up before the race
Trinus Dragons head to the starting line
Dubai Paddle Club flex their muscles
Heriot Watt Hawks represent the Scottish university’s Dubai campus
The Hawks are ebullient
Updated: December 11th 2021, 12:47 PM