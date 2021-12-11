Dragon Boat Championships - in pictures

All photos by Chris Whiteoak/ The National

Spectators gathered along the promenade of Waterfront Market, in Deira, Dubai, to watch the Euro Cup Dragon Boat Championship on Friday and Saturday

For the first time in its history, the race was held outside Europe

About 100 teams from 12 countries competed for the coveted Euro Cup Dragon Boat Championship trophy

Titans Dubai say a prayer during the tournament

Spectators saw an array of colourful watercraft

Asaroz Club head to the starting line. Drummers created a carnival atmosphere at the event

Dragon Force show their mettle

Masterpiece Dragonboat Team warm up before the race

Trinus Dragons head to the starting line

Dubai Paddle Club flex their muscles

Heriot Watt Hawks represent the Scottish university’s Dubai campus

The Hawks are ebullient