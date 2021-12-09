Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed tours Yas Island pit lanes after new F1 deal

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the pit lanes at Yas Island circuit on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Formula One finale.

He and senior officials were given a tour by Formula One Group boss Stefano Domenicali.

Sheikh Khaled was present for the signing of a 10-year extension to the deal to host the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix until 2030, further cementing the capital as a key fixture in the season.

“We are hugely looking forward to the season finale this weekend when more Formula One history will be made,” said Mr Domenicali.

“The promoter, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, always creates an incredible show for the final race of every F1 season and combined with the changes made to improve the racing on the Yas Marina Circuit we are excited for many years of racing in Abu Dhabi that is ahead of us.”

This weekend's race looks set for a nail-biting finish, with Hamilton and Verstappen on level points.

F1 drivers and crews arrive for race weekend — in pictures