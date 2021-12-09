Abu Dhabi to host Grand Prix until 2030 after signing extension with F1

Abu Dhabi will continue to host its annual grand prix until the end of the decade after Formula One announced it has renewed its contract with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM) until 2030.

The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, held at the Yas Marina Circuit, has been a permanent fixture on the F1 calendar since 2009 and on Sunday will host the season-ending race in which either Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen will be crowned the 2021 world champion.

F1 chief executive and president Stefano Domenicali said: “We are delighted to confirm that we will be racing in Abu Dhabi until 2030 under this new agreement. We are hugely looking forward to the season finale this weekend when more Formula One history will be made.

“The promoter, ADMM, always creates an incredible show for the final race of every F1 season and combined with the changes made to improve the racing on the Yas Marina Circuit we are excited for many years of racing in Abu Dhabi that is ahead of us.”

Saif Al Noaimi, chief executive of ADMM, said: “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yas Marina Circuit continue to introduce hundreds of millions of spectators and TV viewers to Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates.

“The signing of a new multi-year deal with the Formula One Group not only represents the strength of our relationship but reaffirms our commitment to delivering an unparalleled and world-class race weekend experience for all visitors to enjoy.”

Mercedes' Hamilton is bidding to make history this Sunday to become the series' only eight-time world champion.

Standing in his way is Red Bull driver Verstappen, who at age 24 is looking to win his first drivers' title.

The pair are tied on 369.5 points, meaning whoever finishes ahead will be crowned champion.

It is the fourth time the title will be decided under the floodlights of Yas Marina after 2010, 2014 and 2016.