Dubai's new Andalusian-style mosque to serve 1,600 worshippers

A new mosque in Dubai that will serve 1,600 worshippers aims to be the "heart and soul" of its community.

Madinat Badr Masjid, part of Dubai Islamic Bank's Madinat Badr development in Muhaisnah, opened to the public following an official ceremony on Thursday.

The mosque's striking design was inspired by the Alhambra palace and fortress in Granada, in the Andalusia region of Spain.

Set among landscaped gardens, the mosque features sloped roofs with terracotta tiles, horseshoe or ‘Moorish’ arches and a colonnaded courtyard.

The interiors boast geometric motifs and engraved Arabic calligraphy under an arabesque-patterned dome.

The main hall offers views of both the praying niche (mihrab) and pulpit (mimbar), while a state-of-the-art sound system is said to match those used in the Grand Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madinah.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, director general of Dubai Ruler’s Court and chairman of Dubai Islamic Bank, and Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, director general of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, attended the event, along with senior officials.

“Madinat Badr has established itself as one of the best residential and mixed-use developments in the Middle East in three categories for year 2021, and as it grows to become the latest addition to Dubai’s vibrant urban landscape, Dubai Islamic Bank is very proud to announce the opening of Madinat Badr Masjid, a major milestone completion in this project," Dubai Islamic Bank said.

"The new mosque is set to become the heart and soul of the Muslim population in the community and the surrounding area and will help residents to fulfil their spiritual duties as well as host their religious celebrations around the year, especially during Ramadan and the two Eids.”

