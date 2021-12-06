Coronavirus: UAE announces 48 new cases

Another 70 people recovered over a 24-hour period

Sarah Forster
Dec 6, 2021

The UAE reported 48 new coronavirus cases and 70 recoveries on Monday.

Officials said one person died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 742,376 cases, 737,400 recoveries and 2,149 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped to double figures since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

An additional 307,646 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period.

A total of 21,895,945 vaccine doses have been given across the country.

Updated: December 6th 2021, 10:20 AM
