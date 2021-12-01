UAE's Rulers of Northern Emirates write personal letters to mark Golden Jubilee

The leaders of the Northern Emirates have written personal letters to the nation to mark the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

In their messages, the Rulers of Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah reflect on the past 50 years and the challenges overcome, while looking ahead to the next half-century.

They encourage everyone to believe in a brighter tomorrow and say all people, Emiratis and residents, have a role to play in the country's success story.

The five joined Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in writing the letters.

What the five Rulers said:

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah: “Today, we celebrate what was once a dream floating on the horizon.

"We present our country to the world as a beacon of hope and a model of good-will, humanity, progress, prosperity, tolerance and happiness.

"Half a century has passed, and our country continues to march forward with confidence. It has achieved the highest quality of life indicators around the world and adopted an integrated cultural and social developmental approach that engages youth in various fields.

"The national identity instils an individual’s love for their country and a sense of belonging to their heritage and culture.

"Through that, we will see the dawn of great generations, continued success and endless prosperity for our nation."

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman: “We are a country that is big enough to embrace all, irrespective of religious, cultural and social differences.

"We are a nation that believes in peace and prosperity for its visitors and residents alike.

"Within its heart lies pride, dignity, education, knowledge and technological advancement for its citizens and residents.

"With its hand, it extends humanitarian and development assistance to the world nations whenever the need arises.

"Our ambitions are sky-high, and our spirits are still higher. Our future is bright as we innovate to benefit humanity."

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain: “UAE citizens have set a precedent in the Arab world by establishing scientific research and space science centres.

"Though a young country, the UAE and its leadership have sought to train its national personnel to accomplish feats such as reaching Mars to carry out scientific research, and many other accomplishments in the fields of environmental studies, climate, atmosphere, geology and energy.

"Our preparations to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the UAE is part of our comprehensive development strategy for the coming 50 years.

"The plan focuses on preparing qualified nationals and residents in the UAE to fulfil its scientific, economic and investment goals following the objectives set by the leadership.

"With this, we will continue to make the UAE a key global player in all fields."

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah: “The secret of our success lies in our holistic vision, a forward-thinking approach and anticipating future possibilities.

"As we stride towards progress, we maintain a strong connection to our values and take great pride in our traditions. As Emiratis, we are known for our generosity, hospitality and chivalry.

"We are open to others, intelligent and capable of adapting to changing circumstances.

"The diversity in the UAE is a point of strength that has created a melting pot of cultures, allowing us to exchange valuable ideas, thoughts and information."

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah: “Fifty years have passed since the establishment of our beloved country.

"We must now prepare for the next 50 years of development. This will require us to be vigilant to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

"We aim to invest in the people of this country in all capacities and provide them with an environment that is socially welcoming, economically attractive, culturally rich, and one that adopts the values of tolerance and mutual respect.

"Naturally, we do not overlook the role of the residents of the UAE, who stood side by side with its citizens to help build a prosperous and developed state that promotes love and tolerance."

Citizens and residents are encouraged to read the "Letters to the Nation" in full at www.UAEYearOf.ae, and respond by writing letters to their future selves, envisioning the UAE's tomorrow.