UAE National Day holiday weather: mostly sunny with slight risk of rain

The weather over the National Day holiday will be mainly sunny, with a risk of showers in the east and over the coast and islands on Wednesday.

Tuesday will be cloudy at times, with rain in some areas, particularly in the east, north and over the coast and islands.

Temperatures will reach up to 30°C inland and up to 29°C over the coast and islands.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing dust and sand at times.

Wednesday, the first day of the public holiday, could see some light rain over areas in the east, coast and over the sea during the day.

Temperatures will reach 29°C in Abu Dhabi and 30°C in Dubai.

Thursday's weather

Humidity will rise overnight, raising the risk of a foggy start to the UAE’s Golden Jubilee on Thursday in the west.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming gusty at times.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, and calm in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, with highs of 30°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Friday's weather

Friday will be mostly sunny, becoming cloudy at times, particularly over northern areas.

Temperatures will reach 30°C in Abu Dhabi and 29°C in Dubai.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming gusty at times over the sea.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at night. The Oman Sea will be calm.

Saturday's weather

The weather will be similar on Saturday, with clouds over some northern areas. Winds will be light to moderate, becoming gusty at times, blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures will fall a little, reaching only 28°C in Dubai and 27°C in Abu Dhabi.

The Arabian Gulf will be rough and moderate, becoming rough at times in the Oman Sea.

