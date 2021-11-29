UAE hit by heavy rain and winds

Heavy rain and strong winds have swept across the Northern Emirates with Kalba and Ras Al Khaimah mainly hit.

The National Centre of Meteorology on Monday said parts of Khor Fakkan and Fujairah's wadis and Corniche were also affected.

Authorities warned commuters of debris on the roads and reduced visibility.

Videos posted to the NCM's social media pages showed cars trying to navigate torrential rain in dark skies and strong winds.

The NCM had warned of unsettled weather on Saturday and conditions are expected to persist through the National Day holidays.

It forecast more rain, dust clouds and rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf over the next few days.