UAE hit by heavy rain and winds

National Centre of Meteorology warns motorists of debris on roads and reduced visibility

Anam Rizvi
Nov 29, 2021

Heavy rain and strong winds have swept across the Northern Emirates with Kalba and Ras Al Khaimah mainly hit.

The National Centre of Meteorology on Monday said parts of Khor Fakkan and Fujairah's wadis and Corniche were also affected.

Authorities warned commuters of debris on the roads and reduced visibility.

Videos posted to the NCM's social media pages showed cars trying to navigate torrential rain in dark skies and strong winds.

The NCM had warned of unsettled weather on Saturday and conditions are expected to persist through the National Day holidays.

Read more
The rain men: everything you need to know about UAE's cloud seeding missions

It forecast more rain, dust clouds and rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf over the next few days.

Updated: November 29th 2021, 3:12 PM
UAEWeatherFujairahSharjah
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE Cabinet adopts policies on medicine, housing loans and fatwa council
An image that illustrates this article UAE to fall silent at 11.30am for Commemoration Day
An image that illustrates this article Heavy rain and winds sweep through parts of the UAE
An image that illustrates this article UAE residents cancel winter travel plans amid concerns over Omicron variant