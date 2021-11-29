Abu Dhabi event of global Muslim council postponed as precaution due to Omicron strain

The World Muslim Communities Council conference, which was due to be held in Abu Dhabi next month, has been postponed because of the emergence of the new omicron strain of the coronavirus.

Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, the council's chairman, said the decision was taken because some delegates may not be able to return to their countries if they are on lockdown.

"Although the UAE, which is hosting the event, is not affected by this new variant, the precautionary measures taken in some countries might lead to lockdowns there, making the return of guests coming from these countries very difficult," he said.

The international conference, with the theme 'Islamic Unity: Concept, Opportunities, Challenges,’ was scheduled to be held on December 12-14.

The World Muslim Communities Council, an international non-governmental organisation, has its headquarters in Abu Dhabi and includes more than 900 Islamic organisations and institutions from 142 countries.

It aims to achieve the integration of Muslim communities into their countries, and for its members to achieve full citizenship and "complete affiliation" with the Islamic religion.

Meanwhile, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has postponed a planned trip to the UAE following the rise of the new strain in Europe.

Read More Timeline of Omicron's spread as new Covid variant found in UK

He was expected to visit Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday as part of Germany's country day celebrations, which are going ahead as planned.

Two cases of the Omicron variant were detected in the southern state of Bavaria on Saturday.

Mr Steinmeier has called on German citizens to limit contact with others in order to avoid further safety restrictions.

"It is important that we act together. Stick to the rules, reduce contacts further, Do it so that schools and nurseries don't shut again, so that we don't have to completely shut down public life." he told Bild am Sonntag.