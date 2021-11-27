UAE enacts largest legal reform in its 50-year history

The President, Sheikh Khalifa, has formally approved the most wide-ranging reforms in the history of the country, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

Some of the major changes include decriminalising consensual relationships out of marriage, safeguards for personal data and more robust copyright rules.

The announcement includes new changes to the law and further outlines changes over the past 12 months.

More than 40 laws are included and the reforms also tackle the spread of rumours and fake news, safeguarding against electronic fraud and protecting personal data.

One of the most significant parts is a new and updated "Federal Crime and Punishment Law", which strengthens protection for women and domestic workers and eases restrictions on extra-marital relationships effective from January 2, 2022.

The reforms also allow investors and entrepreneurs to establish and fully own onshore companies in all sectors, excluding a small number of reserved "strategic activities".

The changes - a combination of new rules and amendments to existing ones - come following intensive efforts by 540 experts from 50 federal and local authorities who have worked together over the past five months with over 100 private sector organisations.

Some of the changes are below:

Electronic Transactions and Trust Services

The amendments to this law give digital signatures the same weight as handwritten ones, a step that removes the need for someone to be present to to seal transactions.

It facilitates a wide range of civil and commercial transactions, including marriage, personal status, notary and real estate services such as renting, buying, selling and amending contracts.

Industrial property rights

The law aims to protect industrial property and regulate the procedures for its registration, use and assignment. It is dedicated to patents, industrial designs, integrated circuits, non-disclosure agreements and utility certificates. It applies across the UAE including free zones).

Copyrights and neighbouring rights

The amendments to this law enhance the contribution of creative industries in the UAE economy and provides protection to authors of the works and the holders of the neighboring rights, in case an aggression against their rights occurs.

The amendments offer special benefits for people of determination in order to enhance their benefit and participation in this vital sector.

The law covers all major issues relating to author’s rights and neighbouring rights, including the right to determine first publication of the work, the right of writing the work in his name and the right to protest against alteration of the work if the alteration leads to distortion of the author’s intent.

Trade marks

The federal law was amended to expand protection. The amendments offer protection to three-dimensional trademarks, holograms, sound trademarks such as musical tones associated with a company and that distinguish its products, and smell trademarks such as creating a distinctive scent for the company or brand.

The updates also include registering geographical names of trademarks or products whose name is associated with the names of specific geographic regions, countries or cities and are famous for producing this product, in order to enhance the UAE’s position in promoting its famous products such as dates.

Among the changes is the abolition of the requirement to have a trade license to allow the registration of a trademark and granting small and medium business owners a temporary protection to protect the trademark of their products during participation in exhibitions.

Commercial register

The commercial register law has been amended allowing local authorities in each emirate to retain the right to establish and manage their commercial records, including registration, data monitoring and change.

A clearer scope for applying the law was also defined to include the registration of companies and economic institutions in all forms, whether commercial (companies) or professional, such as law firms, accountants, and others, to ensure the comprehensiveness of the data contained in the commercial registry for all economic establishments in the UAE.

The changes aim to make the UAE an even better place to live and do business. Victor Besa / The National.

Factoring and transfer of civil accounts receivable

The law is the first federal regulation in the UAE dealing specifically with factoring and the assignment of receivables. It provides a new regulatory framework which sets out the legal requirements for assignments and transfers of receivables, validity and perfection requirements.

Commercial companies

The law allows investors and entrepreneurs to establish and fully own onshore companies in all sectors, excluding a small number of reserved "strategic activities".

The new "Commercial Companies Law" aims to increase foreign direct investment and reaffirms the UAE’s standing as a leading business hub regionally and globally.

Higher education law

The law aims to regulate the licensing of higher education institutions in the UAE. It sets the legislative framework to approve curricula, ensure effective governance and management of higher education institutions, improve the quality and competitiveness of higher education in the country and encourage scientific research.

Provisions of the law apply to all higher education institutions in the country, with the exception of those operating in free zones, the law covers all levels of higher education, including diploma, higher diploma, bachelor, postgraduate diploma, master degree and doctorate.

Crime and Punishment Law

The UAE has ratified a new and updated federal "crime and punishment law". The legislation offers better protection for women and domestic workers, strengthens public safety and security and eases restrictions on extra-marital relationships from January 2, 2022.

The new law includes the amendment and revision of a number of areas of legislation, including new criminal penalties for public disorder offences and the decriminalisation of a number of behaviours.

The new law also prohibits the consumption of alcohol in a public place or in unlicensed locations. The law also prohibits the sale, provision or incitement or inducement to consume alcoholic beverages to any person below 21 years of age.

The new law effectively decriminalises consensual relationships out of marriage, providing that any child conceived as a result of the relationship is acknowledged and will be cared for.

Any couple conceiving a child out of marriage will be required to marry or singly or jointly acknowledge the child and provide identification papers and travel documents in accordance with the laws of the country of which either is a national, considering the applicable laws of that nation. Failing this, a criminal case would introduce a prison term of two years for both correspondents.

One of the most important provisions newly introduced by the Crime and Punishment Law is that the law be applied to anyone who commits, or participates in, a premeditated murder that occurs against a citizen of the UAE even if the crime takes place outside the country.

The new law stipulates life imprisonment for the crime of rape or non-consensual intercourse and if the victim is under the age of 18, disabled or otherwise rendered in a condition unable to offer resistance can be extended to capital punishment.

The new law also addresses the crime of indecent assault with imprisonment or a fine of no less than Dh10,000 regardless of the victim’s gender. If the use of force or threat is employed in the course of the crime, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than five years and not exceeding twenty years.

The penalty will rise to a prison term of no less than ten years and not exceeding twenty-five years if the victim is aged under 18, disabled or otherwise rendered in a condition unable to offer resistance. Also, the more severe penalty applies if the crime takes place in a place of work, study, shelter or care.

The law also punishes with imprisonment for a period of no less than six months, consensual extra-marital intercourse with a person aged over 18 years, noting that a criminal case for this crime is only instituted on the basis of a complaint from the husband or guardian. In all cases, the husband or guardian has the right to waive the complaint, and the waiver entails the expiration of the criminal case or the suspension of the execution of the penalty, as the case may be.

The changes also seek to tackle cybercrime and scourge of fake news. Photo: Reuters

Online Security Law

The law regarding cyber-crimes and combatting online harassment, bullying and "fake news" will become effective January 2, 2022, it is one of the first comprehensive legal frameworks in the region to address concerns raised by online technologies and their applications and abuse.

The law aims to enhance community protections from online crimes committed through the use of networks and information technology platforms, protecting public sector websites and databases, combatting the spread of rumors and ‘fake news’, safeguarding against electronic fraud and preserving personal privacy and rights.

The new law addresses online false advertising or promotions, including unlicensed trading in crypto-currencies and medical products and supplements.

The law contains provisions related to fake news and misleading information, using online tools, networks and platforms to broadcast, publish, republish, circulate or recirculate fake news, including false and misleading information, false reports purporting to originate from official sources or that falsely misrepresent official announcements.

The law gives courts powers to confiscate devices, software, content or other means used in the pursuit of a crime, in addition to the deletion of such information.

Data Protection Law

The "Personal Data Protection Law" constitutes an integrated framework to ensure the confidentiality of information and protect the privacy of community members by providing proper governance for optimal data management and protection, in addition to defining the rights and duties of all concerned parties.

The provisions of the law apply to the processing of personal data, whether all or part of it through electronic systems, inside or outside the country.

The law prohibits the processing of personal data without the consent of its owner, with the exception of some cases in which the processing is necessary to protect the public interest, or that the processing is related to the personal data that has become available and known to all by an act of the data owner, or that the processing is necessary to carry out any of the legal procedures and rights.

The law defines the controls for the processing of personal data and the general obligations of companies that have personal data and defines their obligations to secure personal data and maintain its confidentiality and privacy.

It also defines the rights and cases in which the owner has the right to request correction of inaccurate personal data, restrict or stop the processing of personal data. The law sets out the requirements for the cross-border transfer and sharing of personal data for processing purposes.

UAE Data Office

The law establishing the UAE Data Office aims at ensuring the full protection of personal data.

The office, which will be affiliated with the Cabinet, is responsible for a wide range of tasks that include proposing and preparing policies and legislations related to data protection, proposing and approving the standards for monitoring the application of federal legislation regulating this field, preparing and approving systems for complaints and grievances, and issuing the necessary guidelines and instructions for the implementation of data protection legislations.