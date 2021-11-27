Expo 2020 Dubai: Dr Sultan Al Jaber visits three pavilions

Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kazakhstan and New Zealand in focus

The National
Nov 27, 2021

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, on Saturday visited the pavilions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kazakhstan and New Zealand at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dr Al Jaber first visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo pavilion, where he heard about the country’s most prominent investment opportunities in tourism and industry.

Next was Kazakhstan, where Dr Al Jaber was briefed on the dynamic development, cultural diversity and rich human and natural resources that the country offers, as well as its investment opportunities in tourism and technology.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, visits pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The third and final stop was the New Zealand pavilion. Its exhibits focus on business, social integration, female empowerment, youth development, food production and agriculture and the value to the Maori people of "Kaitiakitanga", the link between humanity and the environment.

Read more
Expo 2020 Dubai records 4.1 million visits in seven weeks

Expo 2020 continues in Dubai until the end of March.

A Dh95 pass for December has been launched that includes access to a concert by acclaimed American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.

Dubai's colourful Expo - in pictures

Image 1 of 12

Performers during the Antigua and Barbuda National Day Parade at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Updated: November 27th 2021, 3:41 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Expo 2020 Dubai: Dr Sultan Al Jaber visits three pavilions
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Hamdan helps push teenager with rare disorder in Dubai Run
An image that illustrates this article UAE enacts largest legal reform in its 50-year history
An image that illustrates this article Expo 2020 Dubai launches Dh95 pass for December including entry to Alicia Keys gig