Car accident in Umm Al Quwain kills father and leaves daughter seriously injured

Woman remains in intensive care in hospital after crash on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed road

Neil Halligan
Nov 8, 2021

An Arab man, 56, died after two cars collided in Umm Al Quwain on Sunday night.

Police said the man's daughter, 20, suffered serious injuries in the accident on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.

The two were flown to Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm Al Quwain by the national ambulance, but the father was declared dead.

Authorities said the daughter remained in intensive care.

The police investigation found that the Arab driver of the other car, who was responsible for the accident, was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police urged all motorists to exercise caution, to anticipate road surprises and to fasten seat belts while travelling in a car.

Updated: November 8th 2021, 11:21 AM
Umm Al QuwainAccidents And Disasters
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Mexican navy vessel docks in Dubai for Expo 2020
An image that illustrates this article Sandstorms and rain hit parts of the UAE
An image that illustrates this article Daughter injured in Umm Al Quwain accident that killed father
An image that illustrates this article UAE campaign raises funds to help three million fighting two neglected tropical diseases