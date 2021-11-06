Emirati man dies after being swept away by flash flood in Fujairah

A man in his sixties has died after being swept away by flash floods in Fujairah at the weekend.

The 65-year-old Emirati, who was local to the area, was crossing Wadi Al Sidr by foot when he was carried away by the floodwater.

Police said search and rescue teams found his body in Al Hillah.

The force warned people to take care during periods of rain and to avoid crossing valleys, for their own safety.

The incident came after heavy rain in several areas of the emirate on Friday.

Flash flooding is common in the northern UAE during periods of rain, when wadis, or valleys, fill with water from the mountains, sometimes in seconds, and people and cars can be swept away.

Experts advise people to avoid wadis altogether during intense rain owing to the risk.

Wadi Al Sidr, also known as Wadi Al Seder, is known to be especially dangerous during flash flooding owing to its location.

The valley, in the Hajjar Mountains, takes its name from the sidr tree, which is common in the area and is prized for the honey produced by the bees that feed on its flowers.