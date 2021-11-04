Australia PM thanks UAE for 'incredible support' with Afghanistan evacuation

The Australian Prime Minister has thanked the UAE and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for "their hospitality and incredible support" while flying 4,100 people from Afghanistan to safety in Australia.

Scott Morrison said that, as well as the comprehensive airlift in August, people were still being brought through the UAE on the way to Australia and he was thankful for its role, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

"The Crown Prince made it very clear to me as we spoke quite often over that period back in August that whatever we needed, they would be there to support us," Mr Morrison said.

"People are still being brought through here on their way to Australia in addition to those who were evacuated at the time."

Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister, sent a message of thanks to the UAE. EPA

"I particularly want to thank the Crown Prince [of Abu Dhabi] and the United Arab Emirates for their hospitality and incredible support."

The US withdrew from Afghanistan in August and the UAE that month helped to fly about 40,000 Afghans and foreign citizens to safety as part of the evacuation process.

These included citizens of France, the UK, Japan, Australia, the US, New Zealand, Latvia, Spain and Mexico, Wam reported.

The UAE is also providing evacuees with a comprehensive range of high-quality housing, sanitation, health care and food.