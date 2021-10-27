Coronavirus: UAE records 95 new cases

The UAE reported 95 new coronavirus cases and 136 recoveries on Wednesday.

Officials said one person died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 739,566 cases, 733,640 recoveries and 2,135 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate are responsible for bringing down the number of daily infections.

Case numbers have dropped to consistently below 100 since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

An additional 295,380 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing to 92,203,940 the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.

On Tuesday it was announced that fully vaccinated Emiratis can now travel to most countries and not have to undergo home quarantine on their return.

The decision affects citizens living in Abu Dhabi, which is the only emirate with quarantine rules for arrivals.

It comes into effect on Wednesday, October 27 and allows Emiratis to visit countries that are not on the Abu Dhabi green list without the need to quarantine.

Emiratis who have not been fully vaccinated continue to face restrictions on foreign travel unless they fall into certain categories.