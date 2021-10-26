Travel rules eased for fully vaccinated Emiratis

Fully vaccinated Emiratis can now travel to most countries and not have to undergo home quarantine on their return.

The decision affects citizens living in Abu Dhabi, which is the only emirate with quarantine rules for arrivals.

It comes into effect on Wednesday, October 27 and allows Emiratis to visit countries that are not on the Abu Dhabi green list without the need to quarantine.

Emiratis who have not been fully vaccinated continue to face restrictions on foreign travel unless they fall into certain categories.

"The move aims to promote the country’s strategy in the recovery phase, enhance the gradual openness in all vital sectors as well as to manage a gradual return to normalcy," state news agency Wam reported, citing the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (Ncema) and the General Civil Aviation Authority.

"The new update allows citizens - who received the full doses of the approved Covid-19 vaccines – to travel.

"Meanwhile, the protocol prohibits travel for citizens who did not receive the full doses of the vaccine, except for the UAE diplomatic missions, patients, as well as humanitarian cases, and those who are studying abroad on scholarships, provided that prior approval is obtained from the official authorities."

Emiratis returning from countries that are not on the Abu Dhabi green list are required to present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test result with a QR code for a test conducted within 48 hours from the time of departure. They must further present the result of another rapid PCR test that was conducted not more than 6 hours before the departure time at the airport of the destination.

Vaccinated travellers must take a PCR test upon arrival and take two more PCR tests on the fourth and eighth days.

For returning unvaccinated travellers, they must take a PCR test upon arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another test on the ninth day.

"The protocol also covered a number of departure requirements, including registering in the 'Tawajudi' service and uploading a negative PCR test result valid for 48 hours and the itinerary," Wam added.

If a UAE citizen falls ill when abroad, they should notify the Emirati embassy in that country. People over the age of 70 were advised to avoid all travel as a precaution.

