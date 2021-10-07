Abu Dhabi green list updated to include UK and US

Abu Dhabi has extended its green list of countries and destinations from which travellers can enter the emirate without needing to quarantine on arrival, regardless of their vaccination status.

In the most extensive changes since the green list started, 27 new destinations have been added in Thursday’s update, which will take effect on Friday at 12.01am.

The US and UK have been added to the green list, along with popular European holiday hotspots France and Spain. Romania is the only country to be removed from the list.

In September, Abu Dhabi removed the requirement to quarantine on arrival for vaccinated travellers from all international destinations.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said at the time that all travellers must present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure.

Vaccinated travellers from green list countries must take a PCR test on arrival, and another test on day six if staying in the emirate.

The committee said unvaccinated and exempt travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival and take PCR tests on days six and nine.

Vaccinated travellers arriving from destinations not on the green list must take a PCR test on arrival, and have further tests on days four and eight.

Unvaccinated visitors from non-green list countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day nine.

The updated Abu Dhabi green list