Police warning as two swimmers drown off UAE beach

Two people drowned in separate incidents off Umm Al Quwain beach at the weekend.

Police said an Asian man, 29, and an Arab resident, 30, were pulled from the water an hour apart in the Bait Metwahhed area on Friday, but could not be revived.

The deaths happened after forecasters had warned of particularly rough seas. The dead men's nationalities and names were not disclosed.

Brig Khalifa Al Shamsi, of Umm Al Quwain Police, said several swimmers got into difficulty because of rough currents and high waves.

Quote Beachgoers need to pay attention to warning signs and avoid swimming during bad weather Brig Khalifa Al Shamsi, Umm Al Quwain Police

“We received the report of the first incident involving four Asian men around 5pm on Friday,” he said.

Three managed to get to safety but needed help from beachgoers to rescue their 29-year-old friend.

“After they pulled him out of the water, he was taken by ambulance to Umm Al Quwain Hospital, where he died.”

At 6pm, police were called to reports of a swimmer in trouble further down the beach.

He was unresponsive when found and pulled from the water. He was declared dead at nearby Khalifa Hospital.

“Beachgoers need to pay attention to warning signs and avoid swimming during bad weather,” said Brig Al Shamsi.

“Bad weather and public’s indifference to the great danger of swimming in the sea during troubled weather is the main cause of drownings.”

In May, three people died in the same week in a series of swimming accidents in Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.

Two of the children, who drowned in separate accidents, were family friends.