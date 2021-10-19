Emirates Red Crescent opens learning disability centre at Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp

The UAE has established a dedicated centre for people with learning disabilities and built a water desalination system to support Syrian refugees living in an Emirati-Jordanian camp.

The key facilities were inaugurated by the Emirates Red Crescent, the country's leading humanitarian organisation, at the refugee camp in Mrajeeb Al Fhood.

The camp, located about 37 kilometres from the Syrian border, was set up in 2013 to provide shelter to those fleeing the war-torn country.

Ahmed Al Baloushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, officially opened the new services in the presence of the camp's Emirati-Jordanian relief team as well as its residents and the parents of those who will be served by the Specific Learning Disability Centre for People of Determination.

Mr Al Baloushi stressed the UAE's determination to assist the refugees and improve their quality of life.

“The ERC’s initiative to establish the centre is part of the provisions of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which stipulates the right to education should be provided to everyone without discrimination, including to people of determination,” he said.

Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, ERC deputy secretary-general for Development and International Co-operation, said the charitable organisation aimed to change the lives of refugees through its efforts.

“Due to these distinguished initiatives, the Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp is among the best camps that serve refugees and provides them with comprehensive shelter and care,” he said.

In May, ERC launched the first phase of a vaccination programme for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

It set out to immunise 12,000 refugees in the Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp, as well as those in the Zaatari, Al Azraq and Al Hadiqa camps.