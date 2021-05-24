Coronavirus: UAE launches vaccination programme for 12,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan

The drive is spearheaded by Emirates Red Crescent

Syrian children play in the Zaatari refugee camp, 80 kilometres north of the Jordanian capital, Amman. The UAE's vaccine drive will inoculate 12,000 people in the Emirati-Jordanian camps of Mrajeeb Al Fhood, Zaatari, Al Azraq and Al Hadiqa. AFP

The National
May 24, 2021

The Emirates Red Crescent has launched the first phase of a vaccination programme for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

It aims to vaccinate 12,000 refugees in the Emirati-Jordanian camp of Mrajeeb Al Fhood, as well as the camps of Zaatari, Al Azraq and Al Hadiqa, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

The Sinopharm vaccine will be administered.

The health campaign is in line with the directives of Sheikha Fatima, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and honorary chairwoman of the ERC.

"This programme is implemented under an Emirati-Jordanian partnership represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and the Jordanian Ministry of Health, and in co-ordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees" said Mohammed Al Falahi, the ERC secretary general.

Dr Ghazi Sharkas, assistant secretary general for epidemics and communicable diseases in Jordan's ministry of health, stressed the importance of providing the Covid-19 vaccines for the Syrian refugees and lauded the UAE's role in doing so.

The vaccination drive follows last week's announcement that the UAE launched an initiative to export thousands of vaccines to countries struggling to tackle Covid-19.

The ERC and Tamouh Healthcare will assist in delivering and administering vaccines in countries – regionally and globally – to help them overcome the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the UAE has provided aid to more than 135 countries since the pandemic began last year.

Kenya, Syria and Guinea were among the many countries to benefit.

