Ramadan 2021: UAE sends tonnes of food aid to Senegal, Sierra Leone and Bangladesh

The UAE on June 23 sent an aid plane carrying 11 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Thailand to bolster the country's efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The UAE has sent planes carrying 50 tonnes of food to Senegal, Sierra Leone and Bangladesh as part of its Ramadan charity programme.

Quote These circumstances require solidarity and international cooperation, especially during the holy month of Ramadan

This year’s initiative replicates efforts to combat Covid-19 during the holy month last year, when the Emirates sent medical equipment to more than 100 countries.

The UAE has provided 2,000 metric tonnes of medical supplies to 135 countries, supporting two million medical professionals in the process.

It is keen to assist families in need during Ramadan, said Sultan Ali Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to Senegal and non-resident Ambassador to Sierra Leone.

“The UAE and Senegal are linked by distinguished bilateral relations, based on the principle of friendship, solidarity and common interest,” he said.

“The arrival of the plane today is an additional sign of the fruitful co-operation and the growing partnership between the two countries.”

A helping hand

UAE dispatches three planes each carrying 50 metric tonnes of food supplies to Bangladesh, Sierra Leone and Senegal. Courtesy: WAM.

An aid plane also flew from the UAE to Sierra Leone on Friday.

“This plane is part of the tireless efforts of the UAE and its wise leadership to demonstrate solidarity during this holy month,” Ambassador Al Harbi said.

The third plane, sent to Bangladesh on Thursday, will help the country to address the challenges posed by the pandemic, said Abdullah Ali Al Hammoudi, charge d’affaires to the UAE Embassy in Dhaka.

“These circumstances require solidarity and international co-operation, especially during the holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

Last year, the UAE sent seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to Bangladesh and Sierra Leone, helping 7,000 medical workers in each country.

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

