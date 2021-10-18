Space fans delight in using UAE data set to create own depictions of Red Planet

Space enthusiasts around the world are taking to Twitter to post their own depictions of Mars after the first full science data set was released on October 1.

Observations were made by the Hope probe as it orbited the Red Planet between February 9 and May 22 this year.

One thing not predicted by the scientists at the Emirates Mars Mission was the reaction from the public upon receiving the information.

After downloading the image data from the Emirates Exploration Imager (EXI) system, enthusiasts have been processing their own images of Mars using the high-resolution, multispectral image output from the instrument.

Some great shots in the @HopeMarsMission data drop - I put a few RGB composites together. https://t.co/mRXAXZTUtF pic.twitter.com/Hnii4qje37 — Doug Ellison (@doug_ellison) October 10, 2021

“We have been very pleased seeing the Mars images captured by Hope probe being shared over Twitter by the local and international community,” Hessa Al Matroushi of the Emirates Mars Mission said.

“The diverse range of treatments of the EXI images has opened up new views and perspectives.”

The EXI camera is capable of taking high-resolution images and is being used to measure water, ice and ozone in the atmosphere of Mars.

EXI was developed at the University of Colorado Boulder, in collaboration with Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

About 500 EXI images are included in the first data set, and thousands more are expected with the next release in January 2022.

In the first 10 days of the data release, about two terabytes of information had been downloaded from the Science Data Centre, of which 1.5tb is EXI data.

My first colour image of Mars made from the raw data released yesterday by the UAE HOPE mission. Others have done/will do a lot better but I'm pleased with it :-) Credit: HOPE Mars Mission/S Atkinson pic.twitter.com/xDITr5MxJC — Stuart Atkinson (@mars_stu) October 10, 2021

“EXI has already surpassed our expectations and its first observations have been taking place throughout the Martian cloudy season,” Ms Al Matrooshi said.

“We know that, during this time – spring and summer in the Martian northern hemisphere – a belt of clouds forms near the equator.

“We’re now able to see daily changes and are building a library that will allow us to measure seasonal changes in the dynamics of those cloud formations.”

Oh Mars, now you've got to be kidding me!



This is my catch of the Red Planet and its Olympus Mons (the highest mountain and Volcano in the Solar System btw) as seen by @HopeMarsMission



Full size: https://t.co/A8B7T0ew0C#Mars #Space #HopeProbe@HopeMarsMission /EXI/AndreaLuck pic.twitter.com/jZIOIFDsj4 — Andrea Luck (@andrluck) October 10, 2021

Emirates Mars Mission is studying the relationship between the upper layer and lower regions of the Martian atmosphere, giving the international science community full access to a holistic view at different times of the day, through the seasons.

The mission’s Hope probe is following its planned 20,000 to 43,000-kilometre elliptical science orbit, with an inclination to Mars, giving it the unique ability to complete one orbit of the planet every 55 hours.

It can capture a full planetary data sample every nine days throughout its one-Martian-year mission to map Mars’ atmospheric dynamics.